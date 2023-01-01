Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Honda Pilot

83,268 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2020 Honda Pilot

2020 Honda Pilot

EX-L NAVI

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda Pilot

EX-L NAVI

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

  1. 10456269
  2. 10456269
  3. 10456269
  4. 10456269
  5. 10456269
  6. 10456269
  7. 10456269
  8. 10456269
  9. 10456269
  10. 10456269
  11. 10456269
  12. 10456269
  13. 10456269
  14. 10456269
  15. 10456269
  16. 10456269
  17. 10456269
  18. 10456269
  19. 10456269
  20. 10456269
  21. 10456269
  22. 10456269
  23. 10456269
  24. 10456269
  25. 10456269
  26. 10456269
  27. 10456269
  28. 10456269
  29. 10456269
  30. 10456269
Contact Seller

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
83,268KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10456269
  • Stock #: 43-1555

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 83,268 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,4 Door,Power Sunroof,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,Gas,Heated Mirrors,Navigation,Tilt,Rear Air,Power Doorlocks,Passenger Power Seat,Power Mirrors,Dual Zone,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Telescopic,Climate Control,Rear Heated Seats,Heated Steering Wheel,Fact Remote Start,Leather,Usb,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Bluetooth,Android Auto,Traction Control,Apple Carplay,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Pwr Hatch,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Lane Departure Warning,Memory Seats,Adaptive Cruise Control,Collision Warning System

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

2021 Ford Edge ST Line
 51,710 KM
$40,950 + tax & lic
2021 Chrysler 300 30...
 25,915 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota RAV4 LE
 119,208 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory