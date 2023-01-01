$39,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-772-3636
2020 Honda Pilot
EX-L NAVI
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
$39,995
- Listing ID: 10456269
- Stock #: 43-1555
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 83,268 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,4 Door,Power Sunroof,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,Gas,Heated Mirrors,Navigation,Tilt,Rear Air,Power Doorlocks,Passenger Power Seat,Power Mirrors,Dual Zone,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Telescopic,Climate Control,Rear Heated Seats,Heated Steering Wheel,Fact Remote Start,Leather,Usb,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Bluetooth,Android Auto,Traction Control,Apple Carplay,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Pwr Hatch,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Lane Departure Warning,Memory Seats,Adaptive Cruise Control,Collision Warning System
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Powertrain
Additional Features
