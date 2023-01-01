$21,495+ tax & licensing
$21,495
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Hyundai Venue
Essential
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
78,173KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10500078
- Stock #: 43-1292
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Intense Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 78,173 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,Cruise,4 Door,Power Windows,Gas,Air Conditioning,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Power Mirrors,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Keyless Entry,Telescopic,Usb,Cloth,Abs,Bluetooth,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Backup Camera,Map Lights
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
INTENSE BLUE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0