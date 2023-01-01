Menu
2020 Hyundai Venue

78,173 KM

Details Description Features

$21,495

+ tax & licensing
$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2020 Hyundai Venue

2020 Hyundai Venue

Essential

2020 Hyundai Venue

Essential

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

78,173KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10500078
  • Stock #: 43-1292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Intense Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,173 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,Cruise,4 Door,Power Windows,Gas,Air Conditioning,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Power Mirrors,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Keyless Entry,Telescopic,Usb,Cloth,Abs,Bluetooth,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Backup Camera,Map Lights

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
INTENSE BLUE

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

