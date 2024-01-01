$22,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Jeep Cherokee
Sport
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
80,396KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJLAX4LD565101
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 80,396 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 2WD, Sport FWD, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
3.251 Axle Ratio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Bright Side Roof Rails
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
Velvet Red Pearl
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26A -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
GVWR: 2 494 KGS (5 500 LBS)
ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Bright Dual Exhaust Tips 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes Engine Oil Cooler GVWR: 2 494 kgs (5 500 lbs) 3.251 Axle Ratio
POPULAR APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum
RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/7" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For More Info Call 1-888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection 7" Touchscreen Apple CarPlay Capable
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For More Info Call 1-888-539-7474
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Front Heated Seats A/C w/Integrated Manual Controls Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Auxiliary Switches Heated Exterior Mirrors Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Windshi...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
2020 Jeep Cherokee