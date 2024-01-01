Menu
Account
Sign In
Small SUV 2WD, Sport FWD, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198

2020 Jeep Cherokee

80,396 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Jeep Cherokee

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Jeep Cherokee

Sport

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Contact Seller

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
80,396KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJLAX4LD565101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 80,396 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 2WD, Sport FWD, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
3.251 Axle Ratio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Bright Side Roof Rails
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
Velvet Red Pearl
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26A -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
GVWR: 2 494 KGS (5 500 LBS)
ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Bright Dual Exhaust Tips 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes Engine Oil Cooler GVWR: 2 494 kgs (5 500 lbs) 3.251 Axle Ratio
POPULAR APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum
RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/7" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For More Info Call 1-888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection 7" Touchscreen Apple CarPlay Capable
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For More Info Call 1-888-539-7474
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Front Heated Seats A/C w/Integrated Manual Controls Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Auxiliary Switches Heated Exterior Mirrors Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Windshi...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Used 2016 Nissan Versa Note for sale in Cayuga, ON
2016 Nissan Versa Note 173,989 KM $5,495 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA6 GT for sale in Cayuga, ON
2015 Mazda MAZDA6 GT 194,399 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum for sale in Cayuga, ON
2020 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 83,498 KM $32,595 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2020 Jeep Cherokee