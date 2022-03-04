Menu
2020 Kia Rio5

8,181 KM

Details Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

LX Hatchback

Location

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

8,181KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8532488
  • Stock #: 42-1091
  • VIN: 3KPA25ADXLE309239

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 42-1091
  • Mileage 8,181 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
5 Passenger
BACKUP CAMERA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
