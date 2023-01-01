$28,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Kia Sedona
LX
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
$28,995
- Listing ID: 10486545
- Stock #: 43-1623
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 133,077 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,4 Door,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,Gas,Passenger Power Seat,Aluminum Rims,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Rear Air,Front Heated Seats,2nd Row Pwr Win,Power Mirrors,Steering Audio Controls,Telescopic,Heated Steering Wheel,Power Fold-In Mirrors,Usb,Cloth,Abs,Bluetooth,Apple Carplay,Traction Control,Android Auto,Auxillery,Power Siding Doors,Pwr Hatch,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights
