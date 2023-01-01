Menu
2020 Kia Sedona

133,077 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2020 Kia Sedona

2020 Kia Sedona

LX

2020 Kia Sedona

LX

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

133,077KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10486545
  • Stock #: 43-1623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 133,077 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,4 Door,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,Gas,Passenger Power Seat,Aluminum Rims,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Rear Air,Front Heated Seats,2nd Row Pwr Win,Power Mirrors,Steering Audio Controls,Telescopic,Heated Steering Wheel,Power Fold-In Mirrors,Usb,Cloth,Abs,Bluetooth,Apple Carplay,Traction Control,Android Auto,Auxillery,Power Siding Doors,Pwr Hatch,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

