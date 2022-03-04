Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Kia Sportage

73,092 KM

Details Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Sportage

2020 Kia Sportage

EX AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Sportage

EX AWD

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

  1. 8554595
  2. 8554595
  3. 8554595
  4. 8554595
  5. 8554595
  6. 8554595
  7. 8554595
  8. 8554595
  9. 8554595
  10. 8554595
  11. 8554595
  12. 8554595
  13. 8554595
  14. 8554595
  15. 8554595
  16. 8554595
  17. 8554595
  18. 8554595
  19. 8554595
  20. 8554595
  21. 8554595
  22. 8554595
Contact Seller

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

73,092KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8554595
  • Stock #: 42-1081
  • VIN: KNDPMCAC0L7726305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,092 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
5 Passenger
BACKUP CAMERA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

2021 Chevrolet Silve...
 18,884 KM
$64,995 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Sentra SV
 135,798 KM
$14,495 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla SE
 38,936 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory