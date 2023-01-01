Menu
Account
Sign In
*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,Air Conditioning,Power Driver Seats,Cruise,Heated Mirrors,Power Sunroof,Gas,4 Door,Power Windows,Tilt,Navigation,Panoramic,Power Doorlocks,Power Mirrors,Dual Zone,Steering Audio Controls,Front Heated Seats,Cd,Telescopic,Climate Control,Heated Steering Wheel,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Abs,Cloth,Satellite Req Subscription,Bluetooth,Traction Control,Auxillery,Pwr Hatch,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Adaptive Cruise Control

2020 Nissan Murano

27,001 KM

Details Description Features

$31,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Nissan Murano

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Nissan Murano

SV

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Contact Seller

$31,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
27,001KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 27,001 KM

Vehicle Description

*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,Air Conditioning,Power Driver Seats,Cruise,Heated Mirrors,Power Sunroof,Gas,4 Door,Power Windows,Tilt,Navigation,Panoramic,Power Doorlocks,Power Mirrors,Dual Zone,Steering Audio Controls,Front Heated Seats,Cd,Telescopic,Climate Control,Heated Steering Wheel,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Abs,Cloth,Satellite Req Subscription,Bluetooth,Traction Control,Auxillery,Pwr Hatch,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Adaptive Cruise Control

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Used 2021 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy for sale in Cayuga, ON
2021 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy 128,481 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Trax LT for sale in Cayuga, ON
2020 Chevrolet Trax LT 115,885 KM $21,495 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-3 GT for sale in Cayuga, ON
2021 Mazda CX-3 GT 78,606 KM $26,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,495

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Murano