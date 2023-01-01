Menu
2020 Nissan Rogue

84,879 KM

Details Description Features

$27,695

+ tax & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

SV

Location

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

84,879KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10233428
  • Stock #: 43-1149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,879 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,4 Door,Gas,Power Driver Seats,Cruise,Heated Mirrors,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Steering Audio Controls,Cd,Front Heated Seats,Power Mirrors,Telescopic,Keyless Entry,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Abs,Cloth,Satellite Req Subscription,Bluetooth,Apple Carplay,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Lane Departure Warning,Adaptive Cruise Control

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

