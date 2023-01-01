$27,695+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-772-3636
2020 Nissan Rogue
SV
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$27,695
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10233428
- Stock #: 43-1149
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 84,879 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,4 Door,Gas,Power Driver Seats,Cruise,Heated Mirrors,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Steering Audio Controls,Cd,Front Heated Seats,Power Mirrors,Telescopic,Keyless Entry,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Abs,Cloth,Satellite Req Subscription,Bluetooth,Apple Carplay,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Lane Departure Warning,Adaptive Cruise Control
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Seating
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.