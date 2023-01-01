$22,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-772-3636
2020 Nissan Sentra
SV
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10456257
- Stock #: 43-1601
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 46,441 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,4 Door,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Gas,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Power Mirrors,Steering Audio Controls,Dual Zone,Climate Control,Telescopic,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Cloth,Bluetooth,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Traction Control,Apple Carplay,Android Auto,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Adaptive Cruise Control
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.