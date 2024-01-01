Menu
Express 4x4 Crew Cab Hemi, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

82,273 KM

Details Description Features

$33,495

+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$33,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
82,273KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 82,273 KM

Vehicle Description

Express 4x4 Crew Cab Hemi, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Hitch Receiver

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Sport Performance Hood
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
BRIGHT WHITE
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
BLACK SEATS
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY
WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Remote Keyless Entry
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Black Rotary Shifter Electronic Shift (STD)
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection Black 5.7L Hemi Badge Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack ...
SUB ZERO PACKAGE -inc: Remote Start System Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5" Display 5" Touchscreen SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Overhead Console GPS Antenna Input ...
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat Flat Load Floor Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Delete Under-Rail Box Bedliner Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Body-Colour Front Fascia Body-Colour Grille Body-Co...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$33,495

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2020 RAM 1500 Classic