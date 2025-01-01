Menu
Express 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas V-8 5.7L

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

67,001 KM

Details Description

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
12502672

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
67,001KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT1LG277518

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 67,001 KM

Vehicle Description

Express 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas V-8 5.7L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2020 RAM 1500 Classic