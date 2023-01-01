Menu
2020 RAM 1500 Classic

85,743 KM

Details Description Features

$36,595

+ tax & licensing
$36,595

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$36,595

+ taxes & licensing

85,743KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9715294
  • Stock #: 43-0301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 85,743 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,Cruise,Gas,Power Windows,Heated Mirrors,Air Conditioning,Power Driver Seats,4 Door,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,Dual Zone,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Climate Control,6.3 Ft Box,Keyless Entry,Fact Remote Start,Heated Steering Wheel,Usb,Abs,Bluetooth,Satellite Req Subscription,Cloth,Traction Control,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Class IV Hitch Receiver

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Locking Lug Nuts
Sport Performance Hood
Spray-in bedliner
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
BLACK SEATS
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) (STD)
WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry
ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Overhead Console Temperature & Compass Gauge
SUB ZERO PACKAGE -inc: Remote Start System Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5" Display 5.0" Touch Screen Display SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Overhead Console GPS Ante...
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC -inc: Active Grille Shutters Black Rotary Shifter Electronic Shift
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Humidity Sensor 8.4" Touchscreen Han...
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Display Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux...
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH 40/20/40 FRONT BENCH SEAT -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/L...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Delete Under Rail Box Bedliner Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Rear Floor Mats Body-Colour Front Fascia Body Colour Grille Body...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

