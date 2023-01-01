$24,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-772-3636
2020 Subaru Forester
CONVENIENCE
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9621616
- Stock #: 43-0131
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,233 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,Cruise,Gas,Heated Mirrors,Power Windows,4 Door,Power Driver Seats,Air Conditioning,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,Power Mirrors,Cd,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Dual Zone,Keyless Entry,Climate Control,Telescopic,Usb,Cloth,Bluetooth,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Adaptive Cruise Control
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.