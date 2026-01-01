Menu
Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Subaru Legacy boasts a Regular Unleaded H-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 18 x 7.5 Aluminum Alloy -inc: Black and machined finish, Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: lock-up torque converter, paddle shifters, normal and 8-speed manual transmission modes, shift lock and Subaru symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive system w/electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch, Tires: 225/50R18.* This Subaru Legacy Features the Following Options *Subaru STARLINK Connected Services -inc: automatic collision notification, SOS emergency assistance, enhanced roadside assistance, stolen vehicle locator and immobilizer, remote start and stop, remote lock and unlock, remote horn and lights, remote vehicle locator, vehicle health report, enhanced service appointment scheduler, speed alert, curfew alert, boundary alert and remote destination w/free 3 year trial subscription, STARLINK Selective Service Internet Access, Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System, Lane Centring Assist, Full-Time All-Wheel, EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking, EyeSight Lane Keep Assist Lane Keeping Assist, EyeSight Lane Keep Assist Lane Departure Warning, EyeSight Adaptive Cruise Control.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Subaru Legacy come see us at Haldimand Motors Ltd., 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON ON N0A 1E0. Just minutes away!

2020 Subaru Legacy

81,603 KM

$23,495

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Subaru Legacy

LIMITED

13491281

2020 Subaru Legacy

LIMITED

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
81,603KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4S3BWDN62L3032723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 460027
  • Mileage 81,603 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Subaru Legacy boasts a Regular Unleaded H-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Aluminum Alloy -inc: Black and machined finish, Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: lock-up torque converter, paddle shifters, normal and 8-speed manual transmission modes, shift lock and Subaru symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive system w/electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch, Tires: 225/50R18.* This Subaru Legacy Features the Following Options *Subaru STARLINK Connected Services -inc: automatic collision notification, SOS emergency assistance, enhanced roadside assistance, stolen vehicle locator and immobilizer, remote start and stop, remote lock and unlock, remote horn and lights, remote vehicle locator, vehicle health report, enhanced service appointment scheduler, speed alert, curfew alert, boundary alert and remote destination w/free 3 year trial subscription, STARLINK Selective Service Internet Access, Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System, Lane Centring Assist, Full-Time All-Wheel, EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking, EyeSight Lane Keep Assist Lane Keeping Assist, EyeSight Lane Keep Assist Lane Departure Warning, EyeSight Adaptive Cruise Control.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Subaru Legacy come see us at Haldimand Motors Ltd., 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON ON N0A 1E0. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

70 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Full-Time All-Wheel

Safety

EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB)
Lane Centring Assist

Interior

STARLINK Selective Service Internet Access
EyeSight Adaptive Cruise Control

Exterior

Tires: 225/50R18
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Aluminum Alloy -inc: Black and machined finish

Additional Features

.
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
EyeSight Lane Keep Assist Lane Departure Warning
EyeSight Lane Keep Assist Lane Keeping Assist
Subaru STARLINK Connected Services -inc: automatic collision notification SOS emergency assistance enhanced roadside assistance stolen vehicle locator and immobilizer remote start and stop remote lock and unlock remote horn and lights remote veh...
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: 11.6-inch tablet-style infotainment system w/high-resolution touch screen display GPS navigation Apple CarPlay/Android Auto functionality USB port control auxiliary audio input steering wheel-integrated cont...
Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: lock-up torque converter paddle shifters normal and 8-speed manual transmission modes shift lock and Subaru symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive system w/electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch
Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat w/power lumbar support 2 position memory w/exterior mirror synchronization for driver's seat cushion length manual adjustment driver's seat and 8-way power-adjustable fro...
Engine: 2.5L DI DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer -inc: Horizontally opposed electronic throttle control and active valve control system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$23,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2020 Subaru Legacy