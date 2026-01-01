$23,495+ taxes & licensing
2020 Subaru Legacy
LIMITED
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$23,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 460027
- Mileage 81,603 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Subaru Legacy boasts a Regular Unleaded H-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Aluminum Alloy -inc: Black and machined finish, Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: lock-up torque converter, paddle shifters, normal and 8-speed manual transmission modes, shift lock and Subaru symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive system w/electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch, Tires: 225/50R18.* This Subaru Legacy Features the Following Options *Subaru STARLINK Connected Services -inc: automatic collision notification, SOS emergency assistance, enhanced roadside assistance, stolen vehicle locator and immobilizer, remote start and stop, remote lock and unlock, remote horn and lights, remote vehicle locator, vehicle health report, enhanced service appointment scheduler, speed alert, curfew alert, boundary alert and remote destination w/free 3 year trial subscription, STARLINK Selective Service Internet Access, Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System, Lane Centring Assist, Full-Time All-Wheel, EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking, EyeSight Lane Keep Assist Lane Keeping Assist, EyeSight Lane Keep Assist Lane Departure Warning, EyeSight Adaptive Cruise Control.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Subaru Legacy come see us at Haldimand Motors Ltd., 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON ON N0A 1E0. Just minutes away!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Additional Features
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636