2020 Toyota Tundra
SR5 DOUBLE
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 157,695 KM
Vehicle Description
*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,Cruise,Gas,Power Windows,Heated Mirrors,Air Conditioning,Power Driver Seats,4 Door,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,Dual Zone,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Climate Control,Telescopic,6.3 Ft Box,Keyless Entry,Usb,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Bluetooth,Cloth,Traction Control,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Lane Departure Warning,Collision Warning System
Vehicle Features
