$25,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-772-3636
2020 Volkswagen Jetta
HIGHLINE
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
- Listing ID: 9591082
- Stock #: 43-0129
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 139,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,Cruise,Gas,Power Sunroof,Power Windows,Heated Mirrors,4 Door,Air Conditioning,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,Dual Zone,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Telescopic,Keyless Entry,Climate Control,Usb,Leather,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Bluetooth,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Backup Camera,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection
Vehicle Features
