2021 Buick Encore GX
Preferred
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 451686
- Mileage 96,000 KM
Vehicle Description
IIHS Top Safety Pick with specific headlights. Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Buick Encore GX boasts a Turbocharged 1.3/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, ECOTEC 1.3L TURBO (GM-estimated 155 hp [115 kW] @ 5,600 rpm / 174 lb-ft torque [236 Nm] @ 1,600 rpm FWD/AWD models) (STD), Transmission, 9-speed automatic, 9T4X, Gen 1, Trailering provisions includes 4-wire electrical harness and 4-pin sealed connector.* This Buick Encore GX Features the Following Options *Tires, 225/55R18, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, manual learn (Does not monitor spare tire.), Steering, power, variable effort, electric, Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke, colour-keyed with theft-deterrent locking feature, Remote vehicle starter system includes Remote Keyless Entry, Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Keyless start, push button, Forward Collision Alert, Engine control, stop/start system.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON ON N0A 1E0 can get you a tried-and-true Encore GX today!
Vehicle Features
