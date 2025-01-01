2021 Buick Encore GX

Menu
IIHS Top Safety Pick with specific headlights. Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Buick Encore GX boasts a Turbocharged 1.3/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, ECOTEC 1.3L TURBO (GM-estimated 155 hp [115 kW] @ 5,600 rpm / 174 lb-ft torque [236 Nm] @ 1,600 rpm FWD/AWD models) (STD), Transmission, 9-speed automatic, 9T4X, Gen 1, Trailering provisions includes 4-wire electrical harness and 4-pin sealed connector.* This Buick Encore GX Features the Following Options *Tires, 225/55R18, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, manual learn (Does not monitor spare tire.), Steering, power, variable effort, electric, Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke, colour-keyed with theft-deterrent locking feature, Remote vehicle starter system includes Remote Keyless Entry, Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Keyless start, push button, Forward Collision Alert, Engine control, stop/start system.

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Contact Seller

VIN KL4MMCSL3MB040897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 451686
  • Mileage 96,000 KM

Vehicle Description

IIHS Top Safety Pick with specific headlights. Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Buick Encore GX boasts a Turbocharged 1.3/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, ECOTEC 1.3L TURBO (GM-estimated 155 hp [115 kW] @ 5,600 rpm / 174 lb-ft torque [236 Nm] @ 1,600 rpm FWD/AWD models) (STD), Transmission, 9-speed automatic, 9T4X, Gen 1, Trailering provisions includes 4-wire electrical harness and 4-pin sealed connector.* This Buick Encore GX Features the Following Options *Tires, 225/55R18, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, manual learn (Does not monitor spare tire.), Steering, power, variable effort, electric, Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke, colour-keyed with theft-deterrent locking feature, Remote vehicle starter system includes Remote Keyless Entry, Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Keyless start, push button, Forward Collision Alert, Engine control, stop/start system.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON ON N0A 1E0 can get you a tried-and-true Encore GX today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Brake lining wear indicator

Mechanical

All-wheel drive with Driver Mode Selector
Trailering provisions includes 4-wire electrical harness and 4-pin sealed connector

Additional Features

Remote vehicle starter system includes Remote Keyless Entry
.
KEYLESS START PUSH BUTTON
MIRRORS OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE BODY-COLOUR MANUAL-FOLDING
Engine control stop/start system
Steering power variable effort electric
Audio system feature 6-speaker system enhanced performance with amplifier
Driver Information Centre enhanced 4.2" multi-colour display includes tachometer speedometer trip odometer fuel level coolant temperature oil life monitor battery and compass
Steering wheel leather-wrapped 3-spoke colour-keyed with theft-deterrent locking feature
Air conditioning semi-automatic with electronic controls
Seat adjuster 2-way power driver lumbar control (Included and only available with (Y55) Cold Weather Comfort Package.)
Transmission 9-speed automatic 9T4X Gen 1
Tires 225/55R18
Tire Pressure Monitoring System manual learn (Does not monitor spare tire.)
Audio system 8" diagonal Buick Infotainment System includes multi-touch display AM/FM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones and Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto for compatible phones

