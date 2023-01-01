$39,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-772-3636
2021 Buick Envision
Avenir
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10408320
- Stock #: 43-1529
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 58,354 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,Power Driver Seats,4 Door,Cruise,Power Sunroof,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Gas,Power Doorlocks,Passenger Power Seat,Aluminum Rims,Navigation,Tilt,Front Heated Seats,On Star,Dual Zone,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Telescopic,Climate Control,A/C Seats,Fact Remote Start,Heated Steering Wheel,Usb,Leather,Premium Audio,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Bluetooth,Apple Carplay,Android Auto,Traction Control,Front Parking Sensors,Backup Camera,Pwr Hatch,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Lane Departure Warning,Memory Seats,Collision Warning System
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Windows
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.