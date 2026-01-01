$18,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
2021 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 460023
- Mileage 102,863 KM
Vehicle Description
IIHS Top Safety Pick with specific headlights. Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Chevrolet Equinox boasts a Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L/92 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD), Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically-controlled with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control, Tires, P225/65R17.*This Chevrolet Equinox Comes Equipped with These Options *Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, GVWR, 4464 lbs. (2025 kg) (FWD only.), Forward Collision Alert, Engine control, stop-start system, Audio system, Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system, 7" diagonal colour touchscreen, AM/FM stereo. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices, voice command pass-through to phone, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable., Air conditioning, semi-automatic, single-zone, ..* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON ON N0A 1E0 can get you a dependable Equinox today!
