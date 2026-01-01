Menu
2021 Chevrolet Equinox

102,863 KM

LT

13491284

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Used
102,863KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXKEV3M6162046

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 460023
  • Mileage 102,863 KM

IIHS Top Safety Pick with specific headlights. Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Chevrolet Equinox boasts a Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L/92 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD), Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically-controlled with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control, Tires, P225/65R17.*This Chevrolet Equinox Comes Equipped with These Options *Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, GVWR, 4464 lbs. (2025 kg) (FWD only.), Forward Collision Alert, Engine control, stop-start system, Audio system, Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system, 7" diagonal colour touchscreen, AM/FM stereo. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices, voice command pass-through to phone, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable., Air conditioning, semi-automatic, single-zone, ..* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON ON N0A 1E0 can get you a dependable Equinox today!

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Factory remote start

Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Lane Departure
.
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 SYSTEM 7" diagonal colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices voice command pass-through to phone Apple CarPlay and Andro...
Heated seats - Front
Engine control stop-start system
Transmission 6-speed automatic electronically-controlled with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control
GVWR 4464 lbs. (2025 kg) (FWD only.)
Air conditioning semi-automatic single-zone
Tires P225/65R17

905-772-XXXX

