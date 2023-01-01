Menu
*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,Gas,Air Conditioning,4 Door,Cruise,Power Windows,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,On Star,Power Mirrors,Keyless Entry,6.5 Ft Box,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Bluetooth,Abs,Cloth,Satellite Req Subscription,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Backup Camera,Map Lights

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

49,715 KM

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

49,715KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 49,715 KM

*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,Gas,Air Conditioning,4 Door,Cruise,Power Windows,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,On Star,Power Mirrors,Keyless Entry,6.5 Ft Box,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Bluetooth,Abs,Cloth,Satellite Req Subscription,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Backup Camera,Map Lights

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Rear Defrost

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Auxiliary Audio Input

Power Outlet

Power Mirror(s)

Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 with available Active Fuel Management (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500