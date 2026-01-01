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// ACCIDENT FREE!! //<br /><br />Built to handle hard work and daily driving with ease, this 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab 4WD is a smart full-size truck for Cayuga roads and beyond. It pairs a strong 5.3-litre gas engine with an automatic transmission, four-wheel drive, and a confident black-on-black look.<br /><br />With 147,489 km, this used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab 4WD offers proven capability, a roomy four-door cabin, and the comfort features drivers want in Ontario. Heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, remote start, and dual-zone climate control help make every trip easier in all seasons.<br /><br />FEATURES OF THE Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab 4WD | No Accidents | Heated Steering Wheel<br /><br /> Heated steering wheel for cold mornings<br /> Remote starter adds year-round convenience<br /> Apple CarPlay and Android Auto<br /> Crew Cab adds roomy passenger space<br /><br />TRUCK FEATURES<br /><br /> Tows up to 5,034 kilograms confidently<br /> Trailer hitch ready for hauling jobs<br /> Trailer brake controller supports heavier loads<br /> Rear tow hook adds utility<br /><br />ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES<br /><br /> Backup camera helps with reversing<br /> Side impact airbags add protection<br /> Head side airbags for coverage<br /> Stability control supports secure handling<br /><br />PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY<br /><br /> 5.3-litre gas V8 delivers strong power<br /> Eight-speed automatic shifts smoothly<br /> Four-wheel drive boosts year-round traction<br /> Limited slip differential aids grip<br /><br />COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE<br /><br /> Heated front seats add winter comfort<br /> Dual-zone climate control keeps balance<br /> Rear climate control helps passengers<br /> Power driver seat with lumbar<br /><br />TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY<br /><br /> Bluetooth integration supports hands-free calling<br /> Apple CarPlay connects favourite apps<br /> Android Auto adds easy smartphone access<br /> WiFi hotspot keeps devices connected<br /><br />CARGO SPACE<br /><br /> Crew Cab offers flexible interior room<br /> Rear trunk access aids loading<br /> Four doors improve cabin entry<br /> Cabin storage supports daily essentials<br /><br />AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS<br /><br /> Best Buy Award, The Car Guide, 2021<br /> Top Safety Pick, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2021<br /><br />WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE<br /><br /> Strong V8 power for towing<br /> Spacious Crew Cab for family use<br /> Heated features for winter driving<br /> User-friendly infotainment and phone connectivity<br /><br />This Silverado is well equipped for drivers who need real truck strength without giving up comfort. The black exterior gives it a clean, bold look, while the black interior keeps the cabin classic and easy to live with. Power steering, power windows, heated mirrors, and electric mirrors add everyday ease.<br /><br />Inside, this 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab 4WD gives both driver and passengers a practical and comfortable place to travel. Front air conditioning, rear air conditioning, automatic climate control, tinted windows, cruise control, and an adjustable steering wheel help make long drives and busy workdays more relaxed.<br /><br />Technology is simple and useful in this truck. Steering wheel audio controls keep key functions close at hand. Satellite radio adds more entertainment choice, while push button start, a power outlet, and automatic door locks bring modern convenience to your daily routine.<br /><br />Capability remains a major highlight. The trailer hitch and trailer brake controller support towing tasks with confidence, while four-wheel drive helps when road conditions change. Whether you are heading to work, towing equipment, or loading up for a weekend away, this truck is ready to step in.<br /><br />For drivers shopping at Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga, this accident-free Silverado stands out with honest utility, proven Chevrolet V8 performance, and the comfort features many buyers search for most. It is a capable, well-rounded pickup that is ready for both jobsite duty and family travel.<br /><br />This 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab 4WD | No Accidents | Heated Steering Wheel VIN is: 3GCUYDED4MG202791.<br /><br />WHY CHOOSE US? <br /><br />Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: Weve been a trusted name in business since 1984.<br /><br />STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:<br />Our Advertised Price Includes:<br />>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)<br />>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty<br />>>FREE Carfax History Report.<br />>>No upcharge for paying cash.<br />(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)<br /><br />>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION<br /><br />EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans<br /><br />WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you dont buy from us!<br /><br />STOP BY TODAY<br />Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!<br /><br />https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-465197.html

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

147,489 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Crew Cab 4WD | No Accidents | Heated Steering Wheel

Watch This Vehicle
14432350.822887023?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=17258

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Crew Cab 4WD | No Accidents | Heated Steering Wheel

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

  1. 14432350.822887023?w=320&h=240&q=75&oid=17258
  2. 14432350
  3. 14432350
  4. 14432350
Contact Seller

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
147,489KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUYDED4MG202791

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 147,489 KM

Vehicle Description

// ACCIDENT FREE!! //

Built to handle hard work and daily driving with ease, this 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab 4WD is a smart full-size truck for Cayuga roads and beyond. It pairs a strong 5.3-litre gas engine with an automatic transmission, four-wheel drive, and a confident black-on-black look.

With 147,489 km, this used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab 4WD offers proven capability, a roomy four-door cabin, and the comfort features drivers want in Ontario. Heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, remote start, and dual-zone climate control help make every trip easier in all seasons.

FEATURES OF THE Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab 4WD | No Accidents | Heated Steering Wheel

Heated steering wheel for cold mornings
Remote starter adds year-round convenience
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Crew Cab adds roomy passenger space

TRUCK FEATURES

Tows up to 5,034 kilograms confidently
Trailer hitch ready for hauling jobs
Trailer brake controller supports heavier loads
Rear tow hook adds utility

ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES

Backup camera helps with reversing
Side impact airbags add protection
Head side airbags for coverage
Stability control supports secure handling

PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY

5.3-litre gas V8 delivers strong power
Eight-speed automatic shifts smoothly
Four-wheel drive boosts year-round traction
Limited slip differential aids grip

COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE

Heated front seats add winter comfort
Dual-zone climate control keeps balance
Rear climate control helps passengers
Power driver seat with lumbar

TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth integration supports hands-free calling
Apple CarPlay connects favourite apps
Android Auto adds easy smartphone access
WiFi hotspot keeps devices connected

CARGO SPACE

Crew Cab offers flexible interior room
Rear trunk access aids loading
Four doors improve cabin entry
Cabin storage supports daily essentials

AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS

Best Buy Award, The Car Guide, 2021
Top Safety Pick, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2021

WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE

Strong V8 power for towing
Spacious Crew Cab for family use
Heated features for winter driving
User-friendly infotainment and phone connectivity

This Silverado is well equipped for drivers who need real truck strength without giving up comfort. The black exterior gives it a clean, bold look, while the black interior keeps the cabin classic and easy to live with. Power steering, power windows, heated mirrors, and electric mirrors add everyday ease.

Inside, this 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab 4WD gives both driver and passengers a practical and comfortable place to travel. Front air conditioning, rear air conditioning, automatic climate control, tinted windows, cruise control, and an adjustable steering wheel help make long drives and busy workdays more relaxed.

Technology is simple and useful in this truck. Steering wheel audio controls keep key functions close at hand. Satellite radio adds more entertainment choice, while push button start, a power outlet, and automatic door locks bring modern convenience to your daily routine.

Capability remains a major highlight. The trailer hitch and trailer brake controller support towing tasks with confidence, while four-wheel drive helps when road conditions change. Whether you are heading to work, towing equipment, or loading up for a weekend away, this truck is ready to step in.

For drivers shopping at Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga, this accident-free Silverado stands out with honest utility, proven Chevrolet V8 performance, and the comfort features many buyers search for most. It is a capable, well-rounded pickup that is ready for both jobsite duty and family travel.

This 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab 4WD | No Accidents | Heated Steering Wheel VIN is: 3GCUYDED4MG202791.

WHY CHOOSE US?

Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.

STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION

EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans

WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!

STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!

https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-465197.html

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
tinted windows

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Limited Slip Differential
Trailer brake controller
Push Button Start
Rear tow hook

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Convenience

Remote Starter
Power Outlet

Safety

Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Comfort

Rear Air Conditioning
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Bluetooth integration
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Driver's side power seat

Additional Features

Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear trunk access
Automatic door lock
Automatic Transmission - 8 speed
Head Side Airbags
Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)
Fabric/Cloth Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
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$31,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500