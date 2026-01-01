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2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Crew Cab 4WD | No Accidents | Heated Steering Wheel
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Crew Cab 4WD | No Accidents | Heated Steering Wheel
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
147,489KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUYDED4MG202791
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 147,489 KM
Vehicle Description
// ACCIDENT FREE!! //
Built to handle hard work and daily driving with ease, this 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab 4WD is a smart full-size truck for Cayuga roads and beyond. It pairs a strong 5.3-litre gas engine with an automatic transmission, four-wheel drive, and a confident black-on-black look.
With 147,489 km, this used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab 4WD offers proven capability, a roomy four-door cabin, and the comfort features drivers want in Ontario. Heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, remote start, and dual-zone climate control help make every trip easier in all seasons.
FEATURES OF THE Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab 4WD | No Accidents | Heated Steering Wheel
Heated steering wheel for cold mornings
Remote starter adds year-round convenience
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Crew Cab adds roomy passenger space
TRUCK FEATURES
Tows up to 5,034 kilograms confidently
Trailer hitch ready for hauling jobs
Trailer brake controller supports heavier loads
Rear tow hook adds utility
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Backup camera helps with reversing
Side impact airbags add protection
Head side airbags for coverage
Stability control supports secure handling
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
5.3-litre gas V8 delivers strong power
Eight-speed automatic shifts smoothly
Four-wheel drive boosts year-round traction
Limited slip differential aids grip
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Heated front seats add winter comfort
Dual-zone climate control keeps balance
Rear climate control helps passengers
Power driver seat with lumbar
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth integration supports hands-free calling
Apple CarPlay connects favourite apps
Android Auto adds easy smartphone access
WiFi hotspot keeps devices connected
CARGO SPACE
Crew Cab offers flexible interior room
Rear trunk access aids loading
Four doors improve cabin entry
Cabin storage supports daily essentials
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Best Buy Award, The Car Guide, 2021
Top Safety Pick, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2021
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Strong V8 power for towing
Spacious Crew Cab for family use
Heated features for winter driving
User-friendly infotainment and phone connectivity
This Silverado is well equipped for drivers who need real truck strength without giving up comfort. The black exterior gives it a clean, bold look, while the black interior keeps the cabin classic and easy to live with. Power steering, power windows, heated mirrors, and electric mirrors add everyday ease.
Inside, this 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab 4WD gives both driver and passengers a practical and comfortable place to travel. Front air conditioning, rear air conditioning, automatic climate control, tinted windows, cruise control, and an adjustable steering wheel help make long drives and busy workdays more relaxed.
Technology is simple and useful in this truck. Steering wheel audio controls keep key functions close at hand. Satellite radio adds more entertainment choice, while push button start, a power outlet, and automatic door locks bring modern convenience to your daily routine.
Capability remains a major highlight. The trailer hitch and trailer brake controller support towing tasks with confidence, while four-wheel drive helps when road conditions change. Whether you are heading to work, towing equipment, or loading up for a weekend away, this truck is ready to step in.
For drivers shopping at Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga, this accident-free Silverado stands out with honest utility, proven Chevrolet V8 performance, and the comfort features many buyers search for most. It is a capable, well-rounded pickup that is ready for both jobsite duty and family travel.
This 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab 4WD | No Accidents | Heated Steering Wheel VIN is: 3GCUYDED4MG202791.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-465197.html
Built to handle hard work and daily driving with ease, this 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab 4WD is a smart full-size truck for Cayuga roads and beyond. It pairs a strong 5.3-litre gas engine with an automatic transmission, four-wheel drive, and a confident black-on-black look.
With 147,489 km, this used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab 4WD offers proven capability, a roomy four-door cabin, and the comfort features drivers want in Ontario. Heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, remote start, and dual-zone climate control help make every trip easier in all seasons.
FEATURES OF THE Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab 4WD | No Accidents | Heated Steering Wheel
Heated steering wheel for cold mornings
Remote starter adds year-round convenience
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Crew Cab adds roomy passenger space
TRUCK FEATURES
Tows up to 5,034 kilograms confidently
Trailer hitch ready for hauling jobs
Trailer brake controller supports heavier loads
Rear tow hook adds utility
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Backup camera helps with reversing
Side impact airbags add protection
Head side airbags for coverage
Stability control supports secure handling
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
5.3-litre gas V8 delivers strong power
Eight-speed automatic shifts smoothly
Four-wheel drive boosts year-round traction
Limited slip differential aids grip
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Heated front seats add winter comfort
Dual-zone climate control keeps balance
Rear climate control helps passengers
Power driver seat with lumbar
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth integration supports hands-free calling
Apple CarPlay connects favourite apps
Android Auto adds easy smartphone access
WiFi hotspot keeps devices connected
CARGO SPACE
Crew Cab offers flexible interior room
Rear trunk access aids loading
Four doors improve cabin entry
Cabin storage supports daily essentials
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Best Buy Award, The Car Guide, 2021
Top Safety Pick, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2021
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Strong V8 power for towing
Spacious Crew Cab for family use
Heated features for winter driving
User-friendly infotainment and phone connectivity
This Silverado is well equipped for drivers who need real truck strength without giving up comfort. The black exterior gives it a clean, bold look, while the black interior keeps the cabin classic and easy to live with. Power steering, power windows, heated mirrors, and electric mirrors add everyday ease.
Inside, this 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab 4WD gives both driver and passengers a practical and comfortable place to travel. Front air conditioning, rear air conditioning, automatic climate control, tinted windows, cruise control, and an adjustable steering wheel help make long drives and busy workdays more relaxed.
Technology is simple and useful in this truck. Steering wheel audio controls keep key functions close at hand. Satellite radio adds more entertainment choice, while push button start, a power outlet, and automatic door locks bring modern convenience to your daily routine.
Capability remains a major highlight. The trailer hitch and trailer brake controller support towing tasks with confidence, while four-wheel drive helps when road conditions change. Whether you are heading to work, towing equipment, or loading up for a weekend away, this truck is ready to step in.
For drivers shopping at Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga, this accident-free Silverado stands out with honest utility, proven Chevrolet V8 performance, and the comfort features many buyers search for most. It is a capable, well-rounded pickup that is ready for both jobsite duty and family travel.
This 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab 4WD | No Accidents | Heated Steering Wheel VIN is: 3GCUYDED4MG202791.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-465197.html
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
tinted windows
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Limited Slip Differential
Trailer brake controller
Push Button Start
Rear tow hook
Powertrain
Automatic Transmission
Convenience
Remote Starter
Power Outlet
Safety
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Comfort
Rear Air Conditioning
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Bluetooth integration
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Driver's side power seat
Additional Features
Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear trunk access
Automatic door lock
Automatic Transmission - 8 speed
Head Side Airbags
Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)
Fabric/Cloth Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
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$31,995
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Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500