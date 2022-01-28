Menu
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

18,437 KM

Details Features

$57,995

+ tax & licensing
$57,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

CUSTOM CREW 4WD

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

CUSTOM CREW 4WD

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$57,995

+ taxes & licensing

18,437KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8171212
  Stock #: 42-0003
  VIN: 1GCUYBEF4MZ130528

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour BLK
  Interior Colour BLK
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 42-0003
  Mileage 18,437 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
6 PASSENGER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

