2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

12,679 KM

Details Features

$68,595

+ tax & licensing
$68,595

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT TRAIL BOSS CREW CAB 4WD

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT TRAIL BOSS CREW CAB 4WD

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$68,595

+ taxes & licensing

12,679KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8341188
  • Stock #: 42-0536
  • VIN: 1GCPYFED4MZ326066

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 42-0536
  • Mileage 12,679 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
5 Passenger
Alloy Wheels
Leather upholstery
BACKUP CAMERA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

