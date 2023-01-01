Menu
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

38,727 KM

Details

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Work Truck

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck

Location

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

38,727KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9551425
  • Stock #: 43-0072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 38,727 KM

Vehicle Description

2WD Reg Cab 140" Work Truck, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/325

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Smart Device Integration
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Outlet
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 with available Active Fuel Management (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

