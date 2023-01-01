$35,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
38,727KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9551425
- Stock #: 43-0072
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 38,727 KM
Vehicle Description
2WD Reg Cab 140" Work Truck, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/325
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Smart Device Integration
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Outlet
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 with available Active Fuel Management (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
