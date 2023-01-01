$36,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
41,926KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9960971
- Stock #: 43-0710
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 41,926 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,Heated Mirrors,Gas,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Aluminum Rims,Power Doorlocks,Tilt,Power Mirrors,2 Door,Keyless Entry,Usb,Cloth,Abs,Bluetooth,8 Ft Box,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Backup Camera,Map Lights
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Interior
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Smart Device Integration
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 with available Active Fuel Management (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)
