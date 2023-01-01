Menu
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

41,926 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Work Truck

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

41,926KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9960971
  • Stock #: 43-0710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 41,926 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,Heated Mirrors,Gas,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Aluminum Rims,Power Doorlocks,Tilt,Power Mirrors,2 Door,Keyless Entry,Usb,Cloth,Abs,Bluetooth,8 Ft Box,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Backup Camera,Map Lights

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Interior

AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Smart Device Integration

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 with available Active Fuel Management (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

