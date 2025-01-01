Menu
This Dodge Charger has a powerful Gas V-6 3.6L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Transmission: 8-Speed Torqueflite Automatic (STD), Tires: 245/45ZR20.*This Dodge Charger Features the Following Options *Power Drivers Seat, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Autostick Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Rear-Wheel Drive, Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4 Display, ParkView Back-Up Camera, ParkSense Rear Parking Sensors. 70 L Fuel Tank.*Visit Us Today *Stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

2021 Dodge Charger

85,214 KM

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing
13200497

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Used
85,214KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C3CDXHG4MH501832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHITE KNUCKLE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 85,214 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Mechanical

Rear-wheel drive
70 L Fuel Tank

Safety

Parkview Back-Up Camera
Parksense Rear Parking Sensors

Exterior

Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets

Interior

Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

ADAPTIVE CRUISE
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

