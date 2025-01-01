2021 Dodge Charger

$29,995+ taxes & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHITE KNUCKLE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 85,214 KM
Vehicle Description
This Dodge Charger has a powerful Gas V-6 3.6L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Transmission: 8-Speed Torqueflite Automatic (STD), Tires: 245/45ZR20.*This Dodge Charger Features the Following Options *Power Driver's Seat, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Autostick Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Rear-Wheel Drive, Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Display, ParkView Back-Up Camera, ParkSense Rear Parking Sensors. 70 L Fuel Tank.*Visit Us Today *Stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Vehicle Features
