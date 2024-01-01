$36,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Dodge Durango
GT
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHITE KNUCKLE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 89,088 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,Heated Mirrors,Power Windows,Gas,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,Power Sunroof,4 Door,Aluminum Rims,Power Doorlocks,Rear Air,Tilt,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Front Heated Seats,Dual Zone,Rear Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Telescopic,Heated Steering Wheel,Abs,Bluetooth,Traction Control,Auxillery,Leather/Suede,Backup Camera,Pwr Hatch,Map Lights,Memory Seats
Vehicle Features
905-772-3636