Automatic,Heated Mirrors,Power Windows,Gas,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,Power Sunroof,4 Door,Aluminum Rims,Power Doorlocks,Rear Air,Tilt,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Front Heated Seats,Dual Zone,Rear Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Telescopic,Heated Steering Wheel,Abs,Bluetooth,Traction Control,Auxillery,Leather/Suede,Backup Camera,Pwr Hatch,Map Lights,Memory Seats

2021 Dodge Durango

89,088 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
GT

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHITE KNUCKLE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 89,088 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,Heated Mirrors,Power Windows,Gas,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,Power Sunroof,4 Door,Aluminum Rims,Power Doorlocks,Rear Air,Tilt,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Front Heated Seats,Dual Zone,Rear Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Telescopic,Heated Steering Wheel,Abs,Bluetooth,Traction Control,Auxillery,Leather/Suede,Backup Camera,Pwr Hatch,Map Lights,Memory Seats

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
WHITE KNUCKLE
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
TIRES: 265/50R20 BSW AS LRR (STD)
Requires Subscription
WHEELS: 20" X 8" FINE SILVER (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Power Multi-Function Manual Fold Mirrors Tungsten Accent Stitching Remote Start System 180-Amp Alternator Front Heated Seats Premium Door Trim Pan...
BLACK LEATHER/SUEDE-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION

2021 Dodge Durango