Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Dodge Grand Caravan

44,688 KM

Details Description Features

$32,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,495

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2021 Dodge Grand Caravan

2021 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

  1. 9492283
  2. 9492283
  3. 9492283
  4. 9492283
  5. 9492283
  6. 9492283
  7. 9492283
  8. 9492283
  9. 9492283
  10. 9492283
  11. 9492283
  12. 9492283
  13. 9492283
  14. 9492283
  15. 9492283
  16. 9492283
  17. 9492283
  18. 9492283
  19. 9492283
  20. 9492283
  21. 9492283
  22. 9492283
  23. 9492283
  24. 9492283
  25. 9492283
  26. 9492283
  27. 9492283
  28. 9492283
  29. 9492283
  30. 9492283
Contact Seller

$32,495

+ taxes & licensing

44,688KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9492283
  • Stock #: 42-2514

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black w/Diesel Grey St
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 44,688 KM

Vehicle Description

Minivans 2WD, SE 2WD, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Front Floor Mats
Rear Floor Mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BRIGHT WHITE
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
BLACK SEATS
BLACK STOW 'N PLACE ROOF RACK
ANODIZED SILVER IP BEZEL
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27B -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
BLACK W/DIESEL GREY ST CLOTH BUCKET SEATS W/RAVINE INSERTS
MINERAL SHITAKE ACCENTS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

2021 Chevrolet Spark...
 17,910 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2020 Mitsubishi Ecli...
 66,568 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Edge Titan...
 115,333 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory