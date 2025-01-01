$27,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
100,428KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEX1CBXMKE15051
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black/Baja Tan
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 100,428 KM
Vehicle Description
XLT, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas 6cyl 3.3 L
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
2021 Ford F-150