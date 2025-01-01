Menu
LARIAT 4WD, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas 6cyl 2.7L EcoBoost

2021 Ford F-150

48,724 KM

Details Description

$48,495

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-150

LARIAT 502A

12922313

2021 Ford F-150

LARIAT 502A

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$48,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
48,724KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP9MFB72109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 48,724 KM

Vehicle Description

LARIAT 4WD, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas 6cyl 2.7L EcoBoost

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
2021 Ford F-150