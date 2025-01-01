$54,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW XLT
2021 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW XLT
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$54,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
105,927KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FT7W2BT8MEC15814
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 442240
- Mileage 105,927 KM
Vehicle Description
XLT 4WD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Turbo Diesel V-8 6.7 L
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
2021 Ford F-250