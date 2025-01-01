$34,595+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Ford Ranger
LARIAT
2021 Ford Ranger
LARIAT
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$34,595
+ taxes & licensing
Used
129,045KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTER4FH0MLD64312
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 450059
- Mileage 129,045 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
LARIAT 4WD, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas 4cy 2.3 L
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
2024 Hyundai PALISADE URBAN 44,387 KM $48,995 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Camry SE 96,299 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Golf Execline 119,683 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-772-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$34,595
+ taxes & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2021 Ford Ranger