LARIAT 4WD, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas 4cy 2.3 L

2021 Ford Ranger

129,045 KM

Details Description

$34,595

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Used
129,045KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTER4FH0MLD64312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 450059
  • Mileage 129,045 KM

Vehicle Description

LARIAT 4WD, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas 4cy 2.3 L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636

