Menu
Account
Sign In
LARIAT 4WD, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas Turbo 4cyl 2.3L

2021 Ford Ranger

40,512 KM

Details Description

$45,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford Ranger

LARIAT

Watch This Vehicle
12474187

2021 Ford Ranger

LARIAT

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

  1. 12474187
  2. 12474187
  3. 12474187
  4. 12474187
  5. 12474187
  6. 12474187
  7. 12474187
  8. 12474187
  9. 12474187
  10. 12474187
  11. 12474187
  12. 12474187
  13. 12474187
  14. 12474187
  15. 12474187
  16. 12474187
  17. 12474187
  18. 12474187
  19. 12474187
  20. 12474187
  21. 12474187
  22. 12474187
  23. 12474187
  24. 12474187
  25. 12474187
  26. 12474187
  27. 12474187
  28. 12474187
  29. 12474187
  30. 12474187
Contact Seller

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
40,512KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTER4FH7MLD64291

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Light Stone/Ebony
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 40,512 KM

Vehicle Description

LARIAT 4WD, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas Turbo 4cyl 2.3L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Used 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 PRO for sale in Cayuga, ON
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 PRO 33,239 KM $47,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Cadillac XT4 AWD Sport for sale in Cayuga, ON
2020 Cadillac XT4 AWD Sport 51,453 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited ELEVATION for sale in Cayuga, ON
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited ELEVATION 102,869 KM $39,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2021 Ford Ranger