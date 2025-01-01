$44,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Transit
Cargo Van T250
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
64,853KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTBR1C89MKA01213
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Stock # 442374
- Mileage 64,853 KM
Vehicle Description
T-250 130" Med Rf, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas V-6 3.5 L/213
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
