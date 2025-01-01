Menu
T-250 130 Med Rf, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas V-6 3.5 L/213

2021 Ford Transit

64,853 KM

$44,995

2021 Ford Transit

Cargo Van T250

2021 Ford Transit

Cargo Van T250

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$44,995

Used
64,853KM
VIN 1FTBR1C89MKA01213

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 442374
  • Mileage 64,853 KM

T-250 130" Med Rf, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas V-6 3.5 L/213

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
2021 Ford Transit