$52,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-772-3636
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
ELEVATION
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$52,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10026642
- Stock #: 43-0839
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 53,278 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,Gas,4 Door,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,Tilt,Aluminum Rims,Power Doorlocks,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,On Star,Power Mirrors,Dual Zone,Keyless Entry,Climate Control,Telescopic,Heated Steering Wheel,Fact Remote Start,6.5 Ft Box,Usb,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Bluetooth,Cloth,Traction Control,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Backup Camera,Map Lights
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Comfort
Power Options
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.