2021 GMC Sierra 1500

43,714 KM

Details Features

$50,950

+ tax & licensing
$50,950

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

CUSTOM CREW CAB 4WD

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

CUSTOM CREW CAB 4WD

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$50,950

+ taxes & licensing

43,714KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8443290
  Stock #: 42-0873
  VIN: 3GTU9AEF3MG209146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 42-0873
  • Mileage 43,714 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
6 PASSENGER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

