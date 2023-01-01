$31,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10289808
- Stock #: 43-1329
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour DUSK BLUE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 81,664 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,Power Sunroof,Gas,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,4 Door,Panoramic,Tilt,Aluminum Rims,Power Doorlocks,Steering Audio Controls,Front Heated Seats,Power Mirrors,Rear Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Telescopic,Heated Steering Wheel,Leather,Usb,Abs,Bluetooth,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Lane Departure Warning,Collision Warning System
