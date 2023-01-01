Menu
2021 Hyundai Tucson

81,664 KM

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Preferred

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

81,664KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10289808
  • Stock #: 43-1329

  • Exterior Colour DUSK BLUE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 81,664 KM

Automatic,Power Sunroof,Gas,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,4 Door,Panoramic,Tilt,Aluminum Rims,Power Doorlocks,Steering Audio Controls,Front Heated Seats,Power Mirrors,Rear Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Telescopic,Heated Steering Wheel,Leather,Usb,Abs,Bluetooth,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Lane Departure Warning,Collision Warning System

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Dusk Blue
BLACK LEATHER SEAT TRIM
Front collision mitigation

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

