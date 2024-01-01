Menu
Account
Sign In
LUXE 7-Passenger, 7-Speed Automatic w/OD, Premium Unleaded V-8 5.6 L/339

2021 Infiniti QX80

58,003 KM

Details Description Features

$52,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Infiniti QX80

LUXE

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Infiniti QX80

LUXE

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

  1. 11432387
  2. 11432387
  3. 11432387
  4. 11432387
  5. 11432387
  6. 11432387
  7. 11432387
  8. 11432387
  9. 11432387
  10. 11432387
  11. 11432387
  12. 11432387
  13. 11432387
  14. 11432387
  15. 11432387
  16. 11432387
  17. 11432387
  18. 11432387
  19. 11432387
  20. 11432387
  21. 11432387
  22. 11432387
  23. 11432387
  24. 11432387
  25. 11432387
  26. 11432387
  27. 11432387
  28. 11432387
  29. 11432387
  30. 11432387
Contact Seller

$52,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
58,003KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 440629
  • Mileage 58,003 KM

Vehicle Description

LUXE 7-Passenger, 7-Speed Automatic w/OD, Premium Unleaded V-8 5.6 L/339

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Used 2022 Chevrolet Blazer LT for sale in Cayuga, ON
2022 Chevrolet Blazer LT 52,515 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Edge ST for sale in Cayuga, ON
2019 Ford Edge ST 110,231 KM $26,895 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Cherokee Sport for sale in Cayuga, ON
2020 Jeep Cherokee Sport 86,307 KM $22,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$52,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2021 Infiniti QX80