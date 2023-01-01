Menu
2021 Jeep Cherokee

74,962 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
80th Anniversary

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

74,962KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10408317
  • Stock #: 43-1511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Shade Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,962 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,Gas,4 Door,Power Sunroof,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,Heated Mirrors,Power Doorlocks,Passenger Power Seat,Navigation,Aluminum Rims,Panoramic,Tilt,Dual Zone,Power Mirrors,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Telescopic,Climate Control,Keyless Entry,Heated Steering Wheel,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Leather,Bluetooth,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Auxillery,Pwr Hatch,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.517 Axle Ratio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Granite Crystal Aluminum
Tires: P235/50R19 BSW AS

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Blue Shade Pearl
Requires Subscription
BLACK LEATHER FACED BUCKET SEATS
ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Engine Oil Cooler
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Full-Size Spare Tire Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling 3.517 Axle Ratio Class III Hitch Receiver Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26U 80TH ANNIVERSARY (3.2L) -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic Granite Crystal Rear Fascia Applique Off-Road Information Pages SiriusXM Traffic 8.4" Touchscreen 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian ...
COMFORT SAFETY GROUP -inc: Power Liftgate Security Alarm 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Universal Garage Door Opener Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
MOPAR INTERIOR PACKAGE -inc: MOPAR Cargo Area Liner MOPAR All-Weather Floor Mats

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

