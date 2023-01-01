$39,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-772-3636
2021 Jeep Cherokee
80th Anniversary
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10408317
- Stock #: 43-1511
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Shade Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 74,962 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,Gas,4 Door,Power Sunroof,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,Heated Mirrors,Power Doorlocks,Passenger Power Seat,Navigation,Aluminum Rims,Panoramic,Tilt,Dual Zone,Power Mirrors,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Telescopic,Climate Control,Keyless Entry,Heated Steering Wheel,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Leather,Bluetooth,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Auxillery,Pwr Hatch,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Seating
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.