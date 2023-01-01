$30,950+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Seltos
EX
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
- Listing ID: 10301646
- Stock #: 43-1320
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 60,857 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,Power Sunroof,Gas,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,4 Door,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Telescopic,Keyless Entry,Climate Control,Heated Steering Wheel,Fact Remote Start,Leather,Usb,Bluetooth,Abs,Traction Control,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Backup Camera,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Lane Departure Warning
