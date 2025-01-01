Menu
Account
Sign In
Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Kia Seltos delivers a Gas 4cyl 2.0 L engine powering this Variable transmission. Heated Seats - Front, Blind Spot Monitoring.*This Kia Seltos Comes Equipped with These Options *Wheels: 17 Alloy, Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: drive mode select, Tires: 215/55R17, Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Radio: AM/FM Display Audio -inc: 8 display screen, USB charger and media input port, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth and 6 speakers, GVWR: 4,167 lbs, Engine: 2.0L MPI I4 -inc: idle stop and go, Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature.*Stop By Today *A short visit to Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 can get you a tried-and-true Seltos today!

2021 Kia Seltos

134,633 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Kia Seltos

LX AWD

Watch This Vehicle
13170224

2021 Kia Seltos

LX AWD

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

  1. 13170224
  2. 13170224
  3. 13170224
  4. 13170224
  5. 13170224
  6. 13170224
  7. 13170224
  8. 13170224
  9. 13170224
  10. 13170224
  11. 13170224
  12. 13170224
  13. 13170224
  14. 13170224
  15. 13170224
  16. 13170224
  17. 13170224
  18. 13170224
  19. 13170224
  20. 13170224
  21. 13170224
  22. 13170224
  23. 13170224
  24. 13170224
  25. 13170224
Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
134,633KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDEPCAA5M7132114

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 451391
  • Mileage 134,633 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Kia Seltos delivers a Gas 4cyl 2.0 L engine powering this Variable transmission. Heated Seats - Front, Blind Spot Monitoring.*This Kia Seltos Comes Equipped with These Options *Wheels: 17" Alloy, Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: drive mode select, Tires: 215/55R17, Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Radio: AM/FM Display Audio -inc: 8" display screen, USB charger and media input port, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth and 6 speakers, GVWR: 4,167 lbs, Engine: 2.0L MPI I4 -inc: idle stop and go, Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature.*Stop By Today *A short visit to Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 can get you a tried-and-true Seltos today!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

50 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L MPI I4 -inc: idle stop and go
Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: drive mode select

Exterior

Wheels: 17" Alloy
Tires: 215/55R17

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Additional Features

Blind Spot Monitoring
Heated seats - Front
GVWR: 4 167 lbs
Radio: AM/FM Display Audio -inc: 8" display screen USB charger and media input port Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Bluetooth and 6 speakers
Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Used 2024 Mazda CX-5 Suna AWD | Leather Seats | AC Seats | Sunroof for sale in Cayuga, ON
2024 Mazda CX-5 Suna AWD | Leather Seats | AC Seats | Sunroof 70,949 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Prius Prime SE for sale in Cayuga, ON
2024 Toyota Prius Prime SE 58,002 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chrysler 300 300 S AWD for sale in Cayuga, ON
2019 Chrysler 300 300 S AWD 138,741 KM $17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2021 Kia Seltos