$17,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Kia Seltos
LX AWD
2021 Kia Seltos
LX AWD
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 451391
- Mileage 134,633 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Kia Seltos delivers a Gas 4cyl 2.0 L engine powering this Variable transmission. Heated Seats - Front, Blind Spot Monitoring.*This Kia Seltos Comes Equipped with These Options *Wheels: 17" Alloy, Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: drive mode select, Tires: 215/55R17, Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Radio: AM/FM Display Audio -inc: 8" display screen, USB charger and media input port, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth and 6 speakers, GVWR: 4,167 lbs, Engine: 2.0L MPI I4 -inc: idle stop and go, Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature.*Stop By Today *A short visit to Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 can get you a tried-and-true Seltos today!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-772-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-772-3636