$43,595+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-772-3636
2021 Lincoln Corsair
Standard
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$43,595
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9579697
- Stock #: 43-0143
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 35,753 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,Gas,4 Door,Power Sunroof,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,Tilt,Navigation,Aluminum Rims,Panoramic,Power Doorlocks,Passenger Power Seat,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Dual Zone,Power Mirrors,Telescopic,Climate Control,Keyless Entry,Fact Remote Start,Power Fold-In Mirrors,Leather,Usb,Bluetooth,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Traction Control,Pwr Hatch,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Lane Departure Warning,Memory Seats,Collision Warning System
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.