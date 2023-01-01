$32,795+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-30
GS
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$32,795
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9621610
- Stock #: 43-0150
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 24,491 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,4 Door,Cruise,Power Windows,Gas,Air Conditioning,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,Power Mirrors,Front Heated Seats,Dual Zone,Steering Audio Controls,Climate Control,Telescopic,Keyless Entry,Heated Steering Wheel,Usb,Cloth,Abs,Bluetooth,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Backup Camera,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection
Vehicle Features
