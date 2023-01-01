$32,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-772-3636
2021 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GT w/Turbo
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9566422
- Stock #: 42-2619
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 63,242 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,4 Door,Gas,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,Power Doorlocks,Navigation,Aluminum Rims,Tilt,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Dual Zone,Front Heated Seats,Telescopic,Climate Control,Keyless Entry,Heated Steering Wheel,Usb,Leather,Bluetooth,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Lane Departure Warning,Adaptive Cruise Control,Memory Seats
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.