Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Nissan Qashqai delivers a Gas 4cyl 2.0 L engine powering this Variable transmission. Lane Departure, Heated Seats - Front, Blind Spot Monitoring.*This Nissan Qashqai Features the Following Options *Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable) -includes: manual shift mode, Tires: 215/60R17, Rear Automatic Emergency Braking (RAEB), Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Intelligent Lane Intervention (I-LI) Lane Departure Warning, Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB), Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off.*Stop By Today *A short visit to Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 can get you a reliable Qashqai today!

2021 Nissan Qashqai

106,035 KM

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

VIN JN1BJ1AV4MW316951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 451545
  • Mileage 106,035 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Nissan Qashqai delivers a Gas 4cyl 2.0 L engine powering this Variable transmission. Lane Departure, Heated Seats - Front, Blind Spot Monitoring.*This Nissan Qashqai Features the Following Options *Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable) -includes: manual shift mode, Tires: 215/60R17, Rear Automatic Emergency Braking (RAEB), Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Intelligent Lane Intervention (I-LI) Lane Departure Warning, Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB), Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off.*Stop By Today *A short visit to Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 can get you a reliable Qashqai today!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

55 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable) -inc: manual shift mode

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Rear Automatic Emergency Braking (RAEB)

Exterior

Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Additional Features

Blind Spot Monitoring
Lane Departure
Tires: 215/60R17
Intelligent Lane Intervention (i-Li) Lane Departure Warning
Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
Heated seats - Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
GVWR: 1 969 kgs (4 341 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

