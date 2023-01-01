$32,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-772-3636
2021 Nissan Rogue
SV
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$32,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10064106
- Stock #: 43-0930
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 119,228 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,Power Driver Seats,Cruise,Power Sunroof,Gas,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,4 Door,Tilt,Panoramic,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,Power Mirrors,Dual Zone,Steering Audio Controls,Front Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Telescopic,Climate Control,Heated Steering Wheel,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Abs,Cloth,Satellite Req Subscription,Bluetooth,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Lane Departure Warning,Adaptive Cruise Control,Collision Warning System
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Comfort
Seating
Power Options
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.