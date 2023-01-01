$42,595+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Rogue
Platinum
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$42,595
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10107819
- Stock #: 43-0984
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 44,585 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,4 Door,Gas,Power Sunroof,Power Driver Seats,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,Rear Air,Tilt,Panoramic,Navigation,Passenger Power Seat,Front Heated Seats,Dual Zone,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Telescopic,Rear Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Climate Control,Heated Steering Wheel,Fact Remote Start,Leather,Premium Audio,Usb,Abs,Bluetooth,Satellite Req Subscription,Apple Carplay,Traction Control,Backup Camera,Front Parking Sensors,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Lane Departure Warning,Adaptive Cruise Control,Memory Seats,Collision Warning System
