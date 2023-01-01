Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Nissan Rogue

44,585 KM

Details Description Features

$42,595

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,595

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2021 Nissan Rogue

2021 Nissan Rogue

Platinum

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Nissan Rogue

Platinum

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Contact Seller

$42,595

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
44,585KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10107819
  • Stock #: 43-0984

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,585 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,4 Door,Gas,Power Sunroof,Power Driver Seats,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,Rear Air,Tilt,Panoramic,Navigation,Passenger Power Seat,Front Heated Seats,Dual Zone,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Telescopic,Rear Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Climate Control,Heated Steering Wheel,Fact Remote Start,Leather,Premium Audio,Usb,Abs,Bluetooth,Satellite Req Subscription,Apple Carplay,Traction Control,Backup Camera,Front Parking Sensors,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Lane Departure Warning,Adaptive Cruise Control,Memory Seats,Collision Warning System

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

2021 Nissan Rogue Pl...
 44,585 KM
$42,595 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-5 Sign...
 34,549 KM
$38,495 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Rogue SV
 97,130 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory