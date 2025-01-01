Menu
Small SUV 4WD, SV AWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, GaS 4cyl 2.5L

2021 Nissan Rogue

88,286 KM

Details Description

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Used
88,286KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT3BB7MC726224

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 88,286 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, SV AWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, GaS 4cyl 2.5L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

