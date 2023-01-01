Menu
2021 Nissan Sentra

17,892 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2021 Nissan Sentra

2021 Nissan Sentra

SR

2021 Nissan Sentra

SR

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

17,892KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9605440
  • Stock #: 43-0096

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 17,892 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,Cruise,Gas,Air Conditioning,Power Windows,4 Door,Power Sunroof,Power Doorlocks,Tilt,Dual Zone,Power Mirrors,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Keyless Entry,Climate Control,Heated Steering Wheel,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Cloth,Bluetooth,Traction Control,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Adaptive Cruise Control

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

