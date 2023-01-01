$27,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Sentra
SR
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9605440
- Stock #: 43-0096
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 17,892 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,Cruise,Gas,Air Conditioning,Power Windows,4 Door,Power Sunroof,Power Doorlocks,Tilt,Dual Zone,Power Mirrors,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Keyless Entry,Climate Control,Heated Steering Wheel,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Cloth,Bluetooth,Traction Control,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Adaptive Cruise Control
Vehicle Features
