Menu
Account
Sign In
// ACCIDENT FREE!! //<br /><br />This 2021 Toyota 4Runner 4WD | No Accidents is a rugged SUV built for Canadian roads, trails, and changing seasons. It pairs proven Toyota durability with a strong 4.0-litre gas engine, automatic transmission, and Four-Wheel Drive for confident travel in Cayuga and beyond.<br /><br />Finished in Green with a Black interior, this used 2021 Toyota 4Runner 4WD | No Accidents has 51,727 km on the odometer and a practical 4-door layout. It also offers a smart mix of comfort, safety, and everyday utility, making it a great fit for family driving and weekend escapes.<br /><br />FEATURES OF THE 4Runner 4WD | No Accidents<br /><br /> 4.0-litre V6 power for tough driving<br /> Four-Wheel Drive for year-round traction<br /> Running boards for easier cabin entry<br /> Rear tow hook adds extra utility<br /><br />ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES<br /><br /> Backup camera helps with reversing confidence<br /> Anti-lock brakes support controlled stopping<br /> Stability control helps maintain road grip<br /> Side and head airbags add protection<br /><br />PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY<br /><br /> 4.0-litre gas engine delivers dependable power<br /> Five-speed automatic shifts smoothly every day<br /> Four-Wheel Drive boosts traction on rough roads<br /> Adaptive cruise control supports relaxed highway travel<br /><br />COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE<br /><br /> Heated front seats for cold mornings<br /> Dual-zone climate control adds cabin comfort<br /> Remote starter helps pre-condition the cabin<br /> Power driver seat includes lumbar support<br /><br />TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY<br /><br /> Apple CarPlay keeps apps within reach<br /> Android Auto adds easy smartphone access<br /> Bluetooth integration supports hands-free communication<br /> Steering wheel audio controls feel convenient<br /><br />CARGO SPACE<br /><br /> Rear trunk access makes loading simple<br /> Spare tire adds peace of mind<br /> Four-door design supports daily family use<br /> Rear area suits gear and groceries<br /><br />AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS<br /><br /> Best Resale Value, Canadian Black Book, 2021<br /> Best Mid-Size Utility Vehicle, Automobile Journalists Association of Canada, 2021<br /><br />WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE<br /><br /> Strong V6 performance in all seasons<br /> Excellent off-road confidence and durability<br /> Comfortable ride with useful cabin space<br /> Simple controls and dependable Toyota engineering<br /><br />This 2021 Toyota 4Runner 4WD | No Accidents stands out with the features drivers want most for daily life. Cruise control, power steering, power windows, heated mirrors, electric mirrors, automatic headlights, fog lights, tinted windows, and a rear spoiler all add convenience and style without overcomplicating the driving experience.<br /><br />Inside, this SUV is set up to keep life easy and comfortable. Front air conditioning, automatic climate control, dual-zone climate control, an adjustable steering wheel, leather steering wheel, push button start, ambient lighting package, illuminated driver and passenger vanity mirrors, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror all help create a refined cabin feel.<br /><br />This 2021 Toyota 4Runner 4WD | No Accidents also gives you practical features that matter every day. Child safety locks, tire pressure monitoring, automatic door locks, a passenger airbag sensor, rear window defroster, turn signal mirrors, and LED headlamps help support safer, easier driving in busy traffic and poor weather.<br /><br />For drivers who want proven capability, this 2021 Toyota 4Runner 4WD | No Accidents delivers. The 4.0-litre engine is known for solid performance, while the 5-speed automatic transmission with dual shift mode offers smooth response. Whether you are commuting, heading north, or handling winter roads, this Toyota is ready.<br /><br />Offered by Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga, this 2021 Toyota 4Runner 4WD | No Accidents is a smart choice for shoppers who value durability, comfort, and trusted Toyota engineering. With its accident-free history, bold Green finish, and well-equipped feature list, this SUV is ready for its next adventure.<br /><br />This 2021 Toyota 4Runner 4WD | No Accidentss VIN is: JTEBU5JR5M5960653.<br /><br />WHY CHOOSE US? <br /><br />Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: Weve been a trusted name in business since 1984.<br /><br />STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:<br />Our Advertised Price Includes:<br />>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)<br />>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty<br />>>FREE Carfax History Report.<br />>>No upcharge for paying cash.<br />(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)<br /><br />>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION<br /><br />EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans<br /><br />WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you dont buy from us!<br /><br />STOP BY TODAY<br />Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!<br /><br />https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460831.html

2021 Toyota 4Runner

51,727 KM

Details Description Features

$50,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Toyota 4Runner

Trail Edition 4WD | No Accidents

Watch This Vehicle
14296739

2021 Toyota 4Runner

Trail Edition 4WD | No Accidents

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

  1. 14296739
  2. 14296739
  3. 14296739
  4. 14296739
  5. 14296739
  6. 14296739
  7. 14296739
  8. 14296739
  9. 14296739
  10. 14296739
  11. 14296739
  12. 14296739
  13. 14296739
  14. 14296739
  15. 14296739
  16. 14296739
  17. 14296739
  18. 14296739
  19. 14296739
  20. 14296739
  21. 14296739
  22. 14296739
  23. 14296739
  24. 14296739
  25. 14296739
  26. 14296739
  27. 14296739
  28. 14296739
Contact Seller

$50,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
51,727KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTEBU5JR5M5960653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 51,727 KM

Vehicle Description

// ACCIDENT FREE!! //

This 2021 Toyota 4Runner 4WD | No Accidents is a rugged SUV built for Canadian roads, trails, and changing seasons. It pairs proven Toyota durability with a strong 4.0-litre gas engine, automatic transmission, and Four-Wheel Drive for confident travel in Cayuga and beyond.

Finished in Green with a Black interior, this used 2021 Toyota 4Runner 4WD | No Accidents has 51,727 km on the odometer and a practical 4-door layout. It also offers a smart mix of comfort, safety, and everyday utility, making it a great fit for family driving and weekend escapes.

FEATURES OF THE 4Runner 4WD | No Accidents

4.0-litre V6 power for tough driving
Four-Wheel Drive for year-round traction
Running boards for easier cabin entry
Rear tow hook adds extra utility

ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES

Backup camera helps with reversing confidence
Anti-lock brakes support controlled stopping
Stability control helps maintain road grip
Side and head airbags add protection

PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY

4.0-litre gas engine delivers dependable power
Five-speed automatic shifts smoothly every day
Four-Wheel Drive boosts traction on rough roads
Adaptive cruise control supports relaxed highway travel

COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE

Heated front seats for cold mornings
Dual-zone climate control adds cabin comfort
Remote starter helps pre-condition the cabin
Power driver seat includes lumbar support

TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY

Apple CarPlay keeps apps within reach
Android Auto adds easy smartphone access
Bluetooth integration supports hands-free communication
Steering wheel audio controls feel convenient

CARGO SPACE

Rear trunk access makes loading simple
Spare tire adds peace of mind
Four-door design supports daily family use
Rear area suits gear and groceries

AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS

Best Resale Value, Canadian Black Book, 2021
Best Mid-Size Utility Vehicle, Automobile Journalists Association of Canada, 2021

WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE

Strong V6 performance in all seasons
Excellent off-road confidence and durability
Comfortable ride with useful cabin space
Simple controls and dependable Toyota engineering

This 2021 Toyota 4Runner 4WD | No Accidents stands out with the features drivers want most for daily life. Cruise control, power steering, power windows, heated mirrors, electric mirrors, automatic headlights, fog lights, tinted windows, and a rear spoiler all add convenience and style without overcomplicating the driving experience.

Inside, this SUV is set up to keep life easy and comfortable. Front air conditioning, automatic climate control, dual-zone climate control, an adjustable steering wheel, leather steering wheel, push button start, ambient lighting package, illuminated driver and passenger vanity mirrors, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror all help create a refined cabin feel.

This 2021 Toyota 4Runner 4WD | No Accidents also gives you practical features that matter every day. Child safety locks, tire pressure monitoring, automatic door locks, a passenger airbag sensor, rear window defroster, turn signal mirrors, and LED headlamps help support safer, easier driving in busy traffic and poor weather.

For drivers who want proven capability, this 2021 Toyota 4Runner 4WD | No Accidents delivers. The 4.0-litre engine is known for solid performance, while the 5-speed automatic transmission with dual shift mode offers smooth response. Whether you are commuting, heading north, or handling winter roads, this Toyota is ready.

Offered by Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga, this 2021 Toyota 4Runner 4WD | No Accidents is a smart choice for shoppers who value durability, comfort, and trusted Toyota engineering. With its accident-free history, bold Green finish, and well-equipped feature list, this SUV is ready for its next adventure.

This 2021 Toyota 4Runner 4WD | No Accidents's VIN is: JTEBU5JR5M5960653.

WHY CHOOSE US?

Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.

STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION

EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans

WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!

STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!

https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460831.html

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Spare Tire
LED Headlamps

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Rear tow hook

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Convenience

Remote Starter

Safety

Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Bluetooth integration
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package

Seating

Driver's side power seat

Additional Features

STEPS
Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic Transmission - 5 speed
Automatic door lock
Electric passenger seat
Head Side Airbags
Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)
Fabric/Cloth Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Used 2024 Hyundai Sonata Preferred-Trend AWD | No Accidents | Vent. Front Seats for sale in Cayuga, ON
2024 Hyundai Sonata Preferred-Trend AWD | No Accidents | Vent. Front Seats 31,712 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4x4 | No Accidents | Vent. Front Seats | Heated Steering for sale in Cayuga, ON
2021 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4x4 | No Accidents | Vent. Front Seats | Heated Steering 105,000 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW XLT Crew Cab 6.75' Box 4WD | No Accidents for sale in Cayuga, ON
2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW XLT Crew Cab 6.75' Box 4WD | No Accidents 124,839 KM $41,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$50,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2021 Toyota 4Runner