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2021 Toyota 4Runner
Trail Edition 4WD | No Accidents
2021 Toyota 4Runner
Trail Edition 4WD | No Accidents
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$50,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
51,727KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTEBU5JR5M5960653
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 51,727 KM
Vehicle Description
// ACCIDENT FREE!! //
This 2021 Toyota 4Runner 4WD | No Accidents is a rugged SUV built for Canadian roads, trails, and changing seasons. It pairs proven Toyota durability with a strong 4.0-litre gas engine, automatic transmission, and Four-Wheel Drive for confident travel in Cayuga and beyond.
Finished in Green with a Black interior, this used 2021 Toyota 4Runner 4WD | No Accidents has 51,727 km on the odometer and a practical 4-door layout. It also offers a smart mix of comfort, safety, and everyday utility, making it a great fit for family driving and weekend escapes.
FEATURES OF THE 4Runner 4WD | No Accidents
4.0-litre V6 power for tough driving
Four-Wheel Drive for year-round traction
Running boards for easier cabin entry
Rear tow hook adds extra utility
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Backup camera helps with reversing confidence
Anti-lock brakes support controlled stopping
Stability control helps maintain road grip
Side and head airbags add protection
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
4.0-litre gas engine delivers dependable power
Five-speed automatic shifts smoothly every day
Four-Wheel Drive boosts traction on rough roads
Adaptive cruise control supports relaxed highway travel
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Heated front seats for cold mornings
Dual-zone climate control adds cabin comfort
Remote starter helps pre-condition the cabin
Power driver seat includes lumbar support
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Apple CarPlay keeps apps within reach
Android Auto adds easy smartphone access
Bluetooth integration supports hands-free communication
Steering wheel audio controls feel convenient
CARGO SPACE
Rear trunk access makes loading simple
Spare tire adds peace of mind
Four-door design supports daily family use
Rear area suits gear and groceries
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Best Resale Value, Canadian Black Book, 2021
Best Mid-Size Utility Vehicle, Automobile Journalists Association of Canada, 2021
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Strong V6 performance in all seasons
Excellent off-road confidence and durability
Comfortable ride with useful cabin space
Simple controls and dependable Toyota engineering
This 2021 Toyota 4Runner 4WD | No Accidents stands out with the features drivers want most for daily life. Cruise control, power steering, power windows, heated mirrors, electric mirrors, automatic headlights, fog lights, tinted windows, and a rear spoiler all add convenience and style without overcomplicating the driving experience.
Inside, this SUV is set up to keep life easy and comfortable. Front air conditioning, automatic climate control, dual-zone climate control, an adjustable steering wheel, leather steering wheel, push button start, ambient lighting package, illuminated driver and passenger vanity mirrors, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror all help create a refined cabin feel.
This 2021 Toyota 4Runner 4WD | No Accidents also gives you practical features that matter every day. Child safety locks, tire pressure monitoring, automatic door locks, a passenger airbag sensor, rear window defroster, turn signal mirrors, and LED headlamps help support safer, easier driving in busy traffic and poor weather.
For drivers who want proven capability, this 2021 Toyota 4Runner 4WD | No Accidents delivers. The 4.0-litre engine is known for solid performance, while the 5-speed automatic transmission with dual shift mode offers smooth response. Whether you are commuting, heading north, or handling winter roads, this Toyota is ready.
Offered by Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga, this 2021 Toyota 4Runner 4WD | No Accidents is a smart choice for shoppers who value durability, comfort, and trusted Toyota engineering. With its accident-free history, bold Green finish, and well-equipped feature list, this SUV is ready for its next adventure.
This 2021 Toyota 4Runner 4WD | No Accidents's VIN is: JTEBU5JR5M5960653.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460831.html
This 2021 Toyota 4Runner 4WD | No Accidents is a rugged SUV built for Canadian roads, trails, and changing seasons. It pairs proven Toyota durability with a strong 4.0-litre gas engine, automatic transmission, and Four-Wheel Drive for confident travel in Cayuga and beyond.
Finished in Green with a Black interior, this used 2021 Toyota 4Runner 4WD | No Accidents has 51,727 km on the odometer and a practical 4-door layout. It also offers a smart mix of comfort, safety, and everyday utility, making it a great fit for family driving and weekend escapes.
FEATURES OF THE 4Runner 4WD | No Accidents
4.0-litre V6 power for tough driving
Four-Wheel Drive for year-round traction
Running boards for easier cabin entry
Rear tow hook adds extra utility
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Backup camera helps with reversing confidence
Anti-lock brakes support controlled stopping
Stability control helps maintain road grip
Side and head airbags add protection
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
4.0-litre gas engine delivers dependable power
Five-speed automatic shifts smoothly every day
Four-Wheel Drive boosts traction on rough roads
Adaptive cruise control supports relaxed highway travel
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Heated front seats for cold mornings
Dual-zone climate control adds cabin comfort
Remote starter helps pre-condition the cabin
Power driver seat includes lumbar support
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Apple CarPlay keeps apps within reach
Android Auto adds easy smartphone access
Bluetooth integration supports hands-free communication
Steering wheel audio controls feel convenient
CARGO SPACE
Rear trunk access makes loading simple
Spare tire adds peace of mind
Four-door design supports daily family use
Rear area suits gear and groceries
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Best Resale Value, Canadian Black Book, 2021
Best Mid-Size Utility Vehicle, Automobile Journalists Association of Canada, 2021
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Strong V6 performance in all seasons
Excellent off-road confidence and durability
Comfortable ride with useful cabin space
Simple controls and dependable Toyota engineering
This 2021 Toyota 4Runner 4WD | No Accidents stands out with the features drivers want most for daily life. Cruise control, power steering, power windows, heated mirrors, electric mirrors, automatic headlights, fog lights, tinted windows, and a rear spoiler all add convenience and style without overcomplicating the driving experience.
Inside, this SUV is set up to keep life easy and comfortable. Front air conditioning, automatic climate control, dual-zone climate control, an adjustable steering wheel, leather steering wheel, push button start, ambient lighting package, illuminated driver and passenger vanity mirrors, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror all help create a refined cabin feel.
This 2021 Toyota 4Runner 4WD | No Accidents also gives you practical features that matter every day. Child safety locks, tire pressure monitoring, automatic door locks, a passenger airbag sensor, rear window defroster, turn signal mirrors, and LED headlamps help support safer, easier driving in busy traffic and poor weather.
For drivers who want proven capability, this 2021 Toyota 4Runner 4WD | No Accidents delivers. The 4.0-litre engine is known for solid performance, while the 5-speed automatic transmission with dual shift mode offers smooth response. Whether you are commuting, heading north, or handling winter roads, this Toyota is ready.
Offered by Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga, this 2021 Toyota 4Runner 4WD | No Accidents is a smart choice for shoppers who value durability, comfort, and trusted Toyota engineering. With its accident-free history, bold Green finish, and well-equipped feature list, this SUV is ready for its next adventure.
This 2021 Toyota 4Runner 4WD | No Accidents's VIN is: JTEBU5JR5M5960653.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460831.html
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Spare Tire
LED Headlamps
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Rear tow hook
Powertrain
Automatic Transmission
Convenience
Remote Starter
Safety
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Bluetooth integration
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package
Seating
Driver's side power seat
Additional Features
STEPS
Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic Transmission - 5 speed
Automatic door lock
Electric passenger seat
Head Side Airbags
Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)
Fabric/Cloth Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
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$50,995
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Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2021 Toyota 4Runner